Cold and Flu

Dairy farm worker infected with bird flu; CDC urges workers to wear protective gear

Infection by the bird virus is rare in humans, but bird-to-mammal viral spread raises concerns

Reuters
Published
CDC issues alert over bird flu case Video

CDC issues alert over bird flu case

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel on what to know about bird flu and why it is important to not look directly at the solar eclipse without proper glasses

The Texas dairy farm worker infected with H5N1 bird flu was not wearing respiratory or eye protection and had been exposed to cattle that appeared to have the same symptoms as those in a nearby farm with a confirmed outbreak of the virus, according to new details on the case released on Friday.

The details, reported online in the New England Journal of Medicine, underscore the risk to farm workers in the ongoing outbreak among U.S. dairy cattle and the need to wear protective gear to avoid infection.

The outbreak - the first in cattle - is so far known to have infected 36 dairy herds in nine states.

AMID BIRD FLU SPREAD, EXPERTS REVEAL IF IT'S SAFE TO DRINK MILK: 'INDIRECT CONCERN'

Infection by the bird virus is rare in humans, and the dairy worker's case, first reported in March, represents only the second known human infection in the United States.

It follows a worrisome spread of the virus in a variety of mammal species, raising concerns that widespread exposure of people could cause the virus to spread more easily among the population and spark a global pandemic.

Three cows are seen standing in their pen.

A Texas dairy farm worker who was infected with H5N1 bird flu had not reported any contact with sick or dead birds or other animals, but did have close exposure to sick dairy cows. (Reuters/Jim Vondruska/File Photo)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the report said the farm worker developed a serious infection in his right eye known as conjunctivitis, or pink eye, but had no signs of respiratory infection or fever.

The worker had not reported any contact with sick or dead birds or other animals, but did have close exposure with sick dairy cows, with symptoms such as decreased milk production, reduced appetite and lethargy.

The worker had been wearing gloves but no respiratory or eye protection.

The CDC is urging farmers, workers, and emergency responders to wear appropriate protective gear when in direct or close physical contact with sick birds, livestock, feces, raw milk or contaminated surfaces.

An analysis of the outbreak released on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggests the virus has been circulating in U.S. dairy cows for about four months before being reported on March 25.

Preliminary tests of milk, baby formula and other dairy products suggests they are safe to consume, according to the FDA.