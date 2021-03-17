Cuomo receives Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rolled his sleeve Wednesday and received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, giving a thumbs up.

"Today I’m going to take the vaccine," Cuomo said in part during a briefing at a pop-up vaccine site at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem. "And I’m going to take the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because I want to make the point ‘take whatever vaccine you can take,’ they all work, they are all safe, don’t try to pick one over the other..."

State data indicates more than 6.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York, and at least 11.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Johnson & Johnson previously said its single-shot coronavirus vaccine was 72% effective in preventing moderate-to-severe COVID-19 in the U.S, but fell to 66% in a larger trial conducted worldwide. The results stem from a Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial, which involved 43,783 participants.