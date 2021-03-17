Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Cuomo
Published

Cuomo receives Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Data indicates more than 6.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York

Kayla Rivas
By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rolled his sleeve Wednesday and received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, giving a thumbs up.

"Today I’m going to take the vaccine," Cuomo said in part during a briefing at a pop-up vaccine site at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem. "And I’m going to take the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because I want to make the point ‘take whatever vaccine you can take,’ they all work, they are all safe, don’t try to pick one over the other..."

Gov Andrew Cuomo received a one-shot coronavirus vaccine Wednesday.

State data indicates more than 6.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York, and at least 11.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Johnson & Johnson previously said its single-shot coronavirus vaccine was 72% effective in preventing moderate-to-severe COVID-19 in the U.S, but fell to 66% in a larger trial conducted worldwide. The results stem from a Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial, which involved 43,783 participants.

