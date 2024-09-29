COVID lockdowns led to spike in kids’ vision problems, 1 in 3 now nearsighted, study finds

As many as 30% of children and teens across the world were nearsighted in 2023, a new study has revealed.

Diagnoses of nearsightedness (myopia) are expected to worsen over the next two decades, according to the findings, which were published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

By 2050, nearly 740 million young individuals worldwide are expected to have the condition, lead study author Dr. Yajun Chen, a professor at Sun Yat-sen University in China, told Fox News Digital.

"The study also highlights significant disparities in myopia rates across different regions, suggesting that factors such as gender, ethnicity and culture play a crucial role," he said.

"Understanding these variations is crucial for tailoring prevention and intervention strategies to specific at-risk populations."

In the study, researchers analyzed 276 studies that included more than 5.4 million participants from 50 countries across all six continents.

Rates of nearsightedness were highest in East Asia (35.22%), in urban areas (28.55%), among females (33.57%), among adolescents (47%) and among high school students (45.71%), the study found.

Myopia can progress rapidly during critical growth periods, particularly in children and adolescents, Chen noted.

There was a significant spike in myopia after the COVID-19 pandemic, research has shown.

"During the pandemic, many countries implemented nationwide lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus," he said.

"Prolonged indoor living reduced outdoor activity for children and adolescents while increasing screen time, potentially exacerbating the ocular burden on this population and worsening the myopia crisis."

Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center , was not involved in the study but commented on the findings.

"Diet may play a role, but I think the greatest reason for the increase, especially coming out of the pandemic, is due to lockdowns and being indoors more," he told Fox News Digital.

"Untreated myopia can lead to more severe vision problems later in life."

With increased screen time, kids and teens have fewer opportunities for the eye muscles to have to adapt, Siegel said.

"For example, going back and forth from looking close to looking far, and accommodating to light by going from indoors to outdoors, and talking to people in person — all of those exercise the small eye muscles that keep you from getting nearsighted," he added.

Warnings of long-term effects

Dr. Jesse Willingham, an optometrist at Brighter Outlook Vision in North Charleston, South Carolina, warned that unaddressed vision problems can have several significant consequences for children, including academic problems, social and emotional struggles, behavioral issues and long-term eye health issues.

"We all understand that being able to see clearly is important for school, but there are many different visual skills we need for learning," Willingham, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

"Nearsightedness is the most common developmental vision problem, but early vision problems can start with tracking difficulties, poor ability to adapt the focus of the eyes or use the two eyes as a team, or other functional problems that arise from too much stress on the visual system at an early age," he added.

Study limitations

The study did have some limitations, Chen acknowledged.

"The major limitation of the included studies is the disparity in the designs and methods utilized," he said.

"The quality of included epidemiologic studies varied significantly within and among the reviews, ranging from high to low risk of bias."

There is also a possibility of "uneven distribution of data" among countries within any given continent, Chen said.

"As a result, our reported findings might be biased because they were mainly influenced by data from a limited number of countries."

Studies included in the analysis also varied in terms of criteria and procedures for assessing nearsightedness, Chen noted.

Bringing solutions into view

Creating a supportive environment at home and in schools can encourage children to adopt healthy habits that protect their vision, the researchers said.

Experts offered the following interventions to help reduce the prevalence of myopia among youth.

1. Promote outdoor activities

Families should prioritize outdoor playtime, Chen recommended.

"Schools can organize outdoor activities and encourage sports, creating a culture that values physical engagement and natural light exposure," he said.

2. Manage screen time

For very young children who haven't started school yet, Willingham recommends only allowing screen time when video-chatting with friends and family.

"For school-aged children, matching screen time one-to-one with outdoor time and limiting screen sessions to no more than 20 minutes at a time are good rules of thumb," he told Fox News Digital.

"Also make sure screen time is done ergonomically, with screens held at least 12 inches away and done while maintaining good posture."

3. Schedule regular eye exams

Parents should ensure that their children receive regular eye examinations starting at a young age, Chen recommended.

"Early detection and intervention is crucial, as untreated myopia can lead to more severe vision problems later in life," he said.

"It's also beneficial to stay informed about new treatments and technologies aimed at slowing myopia progression, such as specialized contact lenses and eye drops."

It's important to choose an eye care provider who understands visual development, according to Willingham.

"Developmental optometrists have more training and experience in this area, and are typically affiliated with OVDRA, the Optometric Vision Development and Rehabilitation Association," he said.

"If your child is at high risk of developing nearsightedness or is already nearsighted, consider finding a myopia management specialist through organizations like TreeHouse Eyes."

4. Participate in community initiatives

Engaging with community programs aimed at preventing myopia, such as vision screening events or educational outreach, can help reduce the prevalence, according to Chen.

Integrating vision education into school curricula and supporting public health campaigns focused on myopia prevention can also be effective, he added.

"By taking these proactive steps, everyone can contribute to reducing the prevalence of myopia and promoting healthier vision for children and adolescents," Chen said.