COVID-19 vaccine ruled out as cause of death in California man

Officials have ruled out coronavirus vaccination as the cause of death in a California man, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

The 64-year-old unnamed health care worker died on Jan. 21 several hours after receiving the vaccine.

"Through our investigation, we have learned more details about the individual. We have learned that not only had he recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, he also had underlying health issues, and had been exhibiting symptoms of illness at the time the vaccine was administered," the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the man started complaining of side effects within 10 minutes of vaccination. It was also previously announced that the man tested positive for the novel virus in late December.

"Clinical examination and lab results have determined the COVID-19 vaccine has been ruled out as a contributing factor in the individual’s death."

It remains unclear if the man received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccines may cause side effects, like fever, chills, tiredness, headache and pain at the injection site, but these are normal signs the body is building protection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Serious allergic reactions from the vaccine are "exceedingly rare," the CDC said, and health experts maintain that the risks of COVID-19 disease far outweigh the risks of any side effects from the vaccine.

The news comes after the death of another man in California, 60-year-old X-ray technician Tim Zook, who died four days after receiving his second Pfizer dose. The Orange County Coroner previously confirmed it was investigating Zook's death in a statement emailed to Fox News. Additional tests and autopsy findings will determine the cause of death.