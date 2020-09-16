Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus vaccine likely to be generally available in 2021, CDC director says

Comments came amid a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday

By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said a coronavirus vaccine may be generally available to the American public by the late second quarter to the third quarter of 2021.

The comments came amid a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday.

A COVID-19 vaccine could be generally available to the American public by the late second quarter to the third quarter of 2021, according to Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

A COVID-19 vaccine could be generally available to the American public by the late second quarter to the third quarter of 2021, according to Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

CORONAVIRUS PEDIATRIC FATALITIES MOSTLY AMONG MINORITIES, THOSE WITH UNDERLYING CONDITIONS, CDC SAYS

Redfield said he thinks a vaccine will initially be available “sometime between November and December,” though in “very limited supply and it will have to be prioritized.”

The health director estimated about 80 million people in the country with comorbidities would likely get vaccinated first before the general public.

Dr. Bob Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response department with Health and Human Services, said “it’s possible” that the U.S. is within three to four weeks of getting a manufactured vaccine.

Kadlec added that some of the ongoing clinical trials for vaccine candidates will be “completed in October,” and will then await a decision from the Food and Drug Administration regarding safety and efficacy.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.

Trending in Health