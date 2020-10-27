Coronavirus reportedly behind death of University of Dayton freshman

An 18-year-old University of Dayton freshman has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to a report.

Michael John Lang, 18, of LaGrange, Ill., died earlier this month following a lengthy hospital stay “apparently due to complications from COVID-19,” the university said in a message to students, faculty and staff, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. It’s not currently clear when Lang first fell ill.

Lang, who was studying in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences, began the semester on campus but returned home on Sept. 13 to continue his education remotely, the outlet reported.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to his family, friends, professors and our campus community,” university President Eric Spina said in a statement, per the Chronicle of Higher Education. “The loss of Michael calls our campus community to honor his memory and support those who are affected by his passing.”

Lang, who is survived by his mother, father, and brother, “enjoyed golf, fishing, and all sports,” per his obituary. The 18-year-old, who would often spend summers caddying at a local country club in LaGrange, “was a good friend to all,” it added.

“Our kid is in a better place, and he’ll be looking down on us,” Paul Lang, Michael’s father, told NBC’s “Today” show. “But he’s 18. He was way too young.”

Since Aug, 10, the University of Dayton has reported some 1,420 cases of COVID-19 among students, according to the school’s estimates.