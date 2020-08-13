Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus-related rumors, myths may have killed hundreds of people: study

Rumors about 'cures' included drinking bleach and eating garlic, among others

By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rumors, myths and conspiracy theories circulating online amid the coronavirus pandemic may have resulted in hundreds of deaths, according to a new study.

Rumors about "cures" included drinking bleach, eating garlic, keeping the throat moist, avoiding spicy foods, taking certain vitamins and drinking cow urine, according to the study that was published Monday in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

FLORIDA MAN, SONS SOLD TOXIC BLEACH AS CORONAVIRUS CURE, AUTHORITIES SAY

With the world's attention focused on the new, emerging virus and global pandemic, an “infodemic” or “overabundance of information” may have made it difficult for people to find credible information, study authors said.

“Misinformation fueled by rumors, stigma, and conspiracy theories can have potentially serious implications on the individual and community if prioritized over evidence-based guidelines,” study authors wrote.

The study extracted information from a range of online platforms, including social media and websites of TV networks, from December 31, 2019, to April 5, 2020. From a content analysis, researchers found 2,311 reports of rumors, stigma, and conspiracy theories in 25 languages from 87 countries. Of the 2,276 reports that had text ratings, 1,856 claims were false (82%).

Rumors, myths and conspiracies theories circulating online amid the coronavirus pandemic may have resulted in hundreds of deaths, according to a new study. (iStock)

Rumors, myths and conspiracies theories circulating online amid the coronavirus pandemic may have resulted in hundreds of deaths, according to a new study. (iStock)

Researchers reviewed and organized the data into three categories: rumors, stigma, and conspiracy theories. Rumors were the most prevalent, the majority of which were related to COVID-19 illness, transmission, and mortality, per the study.

One popular myth advised holding one's breath for more than 10 seconds to self-diagnose infection. Another said consuming highly concentrated alcohol could disinfect the body and kill the virus.

After this misinformation, about 800 people died, 5,876 were hospitalized and 60 went completely blind after drinking methanol as a "cure" for the virus, according to the researchers.

CORONAVIRUS MYTHS VS. FACT: POPULAR THEORIES ON THE NOVEL VIRUS DEBUNKED

Reports of stigmatization included people of Asian origin experiencing blame for the virus, while conspiracy theories classified COVID-19 as a bioweapon that was engineered by international agencies, researchers said.

"To debunk misinformation," the study authors said, "health agencies must track misinformation associated with the COVID-19 in real-time, and engage local communities and government stakeholders."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.

Trending in Health