Coronavirus deaths in US could top 400K by end of year, updated model predicts

The U.S. has counted more than 186,000 coronavirus-related deaths. By the end of the year, it might count 224,000 more, according to an updated model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, reports the Washington Post.

The 410,451 deaths by Jan. 1 are expected under the most likely scenario offered by the model, which assumes current restrictions remain the same.

Under a worst-case scenario, in which mask usage stays at current rates but social distancing requirements continue to be relaxed in favor of herd immunity, U.S. deaths could top 620,000, per USA Today and CNN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An additional 100,000 deaths over the next four months, for a total of 288,381, is seen as the best-case scenario, requiring near-universal mask use, per the Hill.

This story first appeared on Newser.