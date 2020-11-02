Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus claims life of Missouri boy, 13, family says

Peyton Baumgarth was an eighth grader at Washington Middle School in St. Louis

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 13-year-old boy in Missouri has died from complications related to the novel coronavirus, according to a local report and a GoFundMe created on his family’s behalf. 

Peyton Baumgarth, an eighth-grader at Washington Middle School in St. Louis, died on Saturday from complications related to COVID-19, his family said. The teen is now the youngest victim of the deadly virus in the state, according to local news station KMOV-4. The state's coronavirus database, however, which tracks coronavirus illnesses, hospitalizations and fatalities by age and ethnicity, did not note Baumgarth's death in its latest update. 

“This is a devastating loss that leaves a tremendous hole in the heart of every person that knew Peyton,” reads the GoFundMe, which noted the teen was a “wonderful young man who always had a smile to share with you.” 

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family," school officials said in an email sent to parents, according to KMOV-4. "The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school."

VOTING AMID CORONAVIRUS: ARE POLL WORKERS AT AN INCREASED RISK FOR COVID-19? 

The 13-year-old’s last day at school was Oct. 22 and he began quarantining on Oct. 26, per the news outlet, meaning he died less than two weeks after he last attended classes. 

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE 

He was hospitalized at Cardinal Glennon Hospital prior to his death, per the GoFundMe. It's not clear if the boy suffered from any pre-existing conditions that could have played a role in the severity of his illness. 

To date, Missouri has reported more than 192,000 cases of COVID-19, according to state estimates. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.