Coronavirus claims life of Missouri boy, 13, family says

A 13-year-old boy in Missouri has died from complications related to the novel coronavirus, according to a local report and a GoFundMe created on his family’s behalf.

Peyton Baumgarth, an eighth-grader at Washington Middle School in St. Louis, died on Saturday from complications related to COVID-19, his family said. The teen is now the youngest victim of the deadly virus in the state, according to local news station KMOV-4. The state's coronavirus database, however, which tracks coronavirus illnesses, hospitalizations and fatalities by age and ethnicity, did not note Baumgarth's death in its latest update.

“This is a devastating loss that leaves a tremendous hole in the heart of every person that knew Peyton,” reads the GoFundMe, which noted the teen was a “wonderful young man who always had a smile to share with you.”

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family," school officials said in an email sent to parents, according to KMOV-4. "The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school."

The 13-year-old’s last day at school was Oct. 22 and he began quarantining on Oct. 26, per the news outlet, meaning he died less than two weeks after he last attended classes.

He was hospitalized at Cardinal Glennon Hospital prior to his death, per the GoFundMe. It's not clear if the boy suffered from any pre-existing conditions that could have played a role in the severity of his illness.

To date, Missouri has reported more than 192,000 cases of COVID-19, according to state estimates.