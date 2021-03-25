Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania top 1M as vaccine rollout continues

Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania surpassed 1 million on Thursday, with daily new cases of COVID-19 on the rise in the state overall, state health data shows.

As of Thursday morning, the state had reported some 1,000,240 cases of the novel disease. The grim milestone came the morning after an estimated 4,667 new cases of the virus were reported Wednesday, marking the highest single-day number since early February.

Overall, daily infections have risen more than 10% in two weeks, while coronavirus-related hospitalizations are also on the rise.

"All of our numbers are going the wrong way," warned Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, per the Associated Press.

The news comes amid the state’s continued rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. State health data shows that some 4.6 million total vaccines have been administered in Pennsylvania to date, with 1.6 million of those considered fully vaccinated.

For context, Pennsylvania has a population of about 12.8 million.

In a similar vein, health officials in Michigan recently warned of an "alarming" rise in COVID-19-related hospitalizations among unvaccinated individuals.

In the first three weeks of March, officials tallied a 633% increase in hospitalizations among adults ages 30-39, and an increase of 800% among those ages 40-49.

"Michigan is making progress at ultimately defeating the COVID-19 pandemic through increasing vaccination rates, but the war is not yet over," Gary Roth, DO, Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) medical officer, said in a news release. "Now is not the time to let our guard down and risk contracting COVID-19 with more contagious variants emerging and vaccines becoming widely available."

