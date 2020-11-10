Coronavirus cases in Missouri surge past 3,000 for 5th straight day

For the fifth day in a row, Missouri has reported more than 3,000 daily new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to state health data.

Starting Nov. 2, Missouri reported 4,856 cases, followed by 3,771 cases on Nov. 3. On Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, the state had at least 4,432 and 4,701 cases, respectively. By Nov. 6, cases were still above the 3,000 mark with 3,632 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state.

Overall, the Show-Me State has reported 216,697 cases of the novel virus. During the past seven days, Missouri has recorded 24,177 new cases of the deadly virus.

The news comes as the U.S. became the first nation to top 10 million coronavirus cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Infections have surged recently in what has been described as the third wave of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE