Coronavirus cases in Kentucky surge

Kentucky once again broke the record for new cases of COVID-19 reported in a week on Sunday when the state recorded 1,449 new cases of the virus, state officials said.

The 1,449 cases also mark the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday, according to a statement from the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” Beshear said in a statement. "This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

On Sunday, the state also recorded three new COVID-19-related deaths. In total, 1,661 have died from the virus in the Bluegrass State.

An estimated 1,383 people are hospitalized in the state with the virus, according to Sunday estimates and 330 patients are in intensive care and 156 people are on ventilators.

Overall, the state’s positivity rate is 8.88%, well above the 5% or lower rate health officials have recommended.

To date, Kentucky has recorded more than 139,000 cases of COVID-19.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations surge throughout the country. Last week, hospitalizations hit a record high in the U.S., with some states seeing hospitals reach capacity limits. In rural areas and small hospitals, in particular, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help.

“Unless Kentuckians come together,” warned Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the state’s Department for Public Health, “we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”