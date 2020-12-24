Live updates: New studies show people who get COVID-19 less likely to get reinfected

Two new medical studies suggest that people who are infected once with COVID-19 are very unlikely to test positive again for up to six months and possibly longer.

Researchers found that people with antibodies from natural infections were "at much lower risk ... on the order of the same kind of protection you'd get from an effective vaccine," of getting the virus again, said Dr. Ned Sharpless, director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute, which conducted one of the studies.

Fast Facts US passes 1 million vaccinated US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted

"It's very, very rare" to get reinfected, he said.

Both studies used two types of tests. One is a blood test for antibodies, which attach to a virus and help to eliminate it; antibodies can linger for many months after infection. The other type of test uses nasal or other samples to detect the virus or bits of it, suggesting current or recent infection.

Follow below for more coronavirus updates. Mobile users click here.