Connecticut to start reporting coronavirus deaths weekly not daily as positivity rates remain low

By Tuesday, 77.3% of residents 12 years and older had received at least one vaccine dose

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Connecticut officials will stop delivering daily updates on new coronavirus-related deaths as more people get vaccinated and infection rates stay extremely low, according to reports. 

The state has reported a less than 1% positivity rate this week and last, only 32 hospitalizations Tuesday and no deaths, according to the Hartford Courant. 

In releasing its daily report on Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said the death reports will now come once a week, on Thursdays, with information provided by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

FILE - This photo from May 21, 2020, shows Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont as he prepares to put on a face mask before his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Conn. Lamont's office say they will no longer provide daily updates on the number of people who have died in the state from COVID-19-related causes. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)

By Tuesday, 77.3% of residents 12 years and older had received at least one vaccine dose, the Courant reported. 

There have been 8,278 deaths linked to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to Wednesday’s report. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.