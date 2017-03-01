Company recalls 6 tons of ready-to-eat chicken nuggets

The manufacturer of ready-to-eat “Waffle Breaded Bites” chicken nuggets has issued a recall for six tons of its product, which is sold in Food Lion stores across 10 states. Wayne Farms LLC issued the recall in response to consumer concerns about the product appearing undercooked.

According to the recall notice, 12,610 pounds of the chicken product may have been subject to a processing problem that can allow the survival of bacterial pathogens. A report on Food Safety News said there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of the product, but anyone concerned about potential illness should contact a health care provider.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” a notice on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website said. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The product was shipped to Food Lion stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Affected products can be identified by the establishment number “P-20214,” and were packaged in two 5-pound bags.