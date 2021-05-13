CDC to say fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors: report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will reportedly ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, the Associated Press reported Thursday. According to the report, those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will now be able to stop wearing the masks while inside in most places.

Fully vaccinated individuals will reportedly still be advised to wear masks while in crowded indoor settings such as while on public transportation and in hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, the Associated Press reported.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked to comment on the report in a briefing Thursday but declined.

The White House COVID-19 response team is scheduled to hold a briefing later Thursday.

This is a developing story, please continue to check back for updates.