Coronavirus
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

CDC probing Michigan teen’s death after COVID-19 vaccination: county health officials

The death occurred three days after the teen received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said

Kayla Rivas
By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy in Michigan that occurred several days after he received a COVID-19 vaccine, county health officials say.

The Saginaw County Health Department was alerted to the death on June 17. The death occurred three days after the teenager received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement shared with Fox News. It was not immediately clear whether the teen had underlying health conditions.

"Loss of life in an adolescent for any reason is heartbreaking. Health officer Chris Harrington, MPH, and medical director Delicia Pruitt, MD, are mothers of children near the boy’s age, so it hits close to home for them," a release reads.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

County health officials said the medical examiner reported the death through the national surveillance system, VAERS.

"The investigation as to whether there is a correlation between his death and vaccination is now at the federal level with CDC," the statement continues. "Meanwhile, the health department continues to encourage families to speak with their physicians to weigh their own risks and benefits of vaccination."

