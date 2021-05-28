CDC loosens mask requirements for summer camps

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated summer camp guidelines on Friday to include situations in which everyone is "fully vaccinated prior to the start of camp." Under the newly revised guidance, the CDC now says that when everyone at camp is vaccinated it is "safe to return to full capacity, without masking, and without physical distancing," except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations.

The agency notes that in general people do not need to wear masks while outdoors but in areas of substantial to high transmission those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear one, or when involved in "sustained close contact" with others who are not fully vaccinated.

The guidance also states that while vaccinated people do not need to wear masks, camp programs should continue to be supportive of campers or staff who choose to wear one.

