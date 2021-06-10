CDC holding emergency meeting on heart inflammation in young males after COVID shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee will attend an emergency meeting next week to discuss higher than expected reports of heart inflammation in young males who received their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The June 18 meeting will address the conditions that are very rare and have not been directly linked to the vaccines.

As of May 31, the agency has received 275 preliminary reports of the heart inflammation — known as myocarditis and pericarditis — among 16 to 24-year-olds, CDC’s Dr. Tom Shimabukuro said Thursday.

Over 12 million people within that age group have been fully vaccinated.

"It’s a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison because, again, these are preliminary reports. Not all these will turn out to be true myocarditis or pericarditis reports," Shimabukuro said, according to CBS News.

Shimabukuro said the condition is more prevalent in younger males. Most of those who have reported the condition are already fully recovered, he said.