CDC renews recommendation for virtual holiday celebrations

As the U.S. enters the colder holiday seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic, updated federal health guidance is encouraging virtual celebrations and outdoor gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19," the latest guidance reads. "The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others."

The health agency advised celebrating over video chats with family and friends, watching virtual events and driving around the community to wave at neighbors from a safe distance.

FAUCI SLAMMED FOR CLAIMING IT'S 'TOO SOON' TO CONSIDER CHRISTMAS GATHERINGS

For those eyeing indoor gatherings, the CDC issued recommendations for a safer holiday, including vaccinations for all those eligible who have yet to receive shots, adhering to mask guidance, opening doors and windows to boost air flow, but also to "have conversations ahead of time to understand expectations for celebrating together."

Those feeling sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 shouldn’t attend or host gatherings, the CDC added, while also noting travel guidance, such as mask requirements on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.