CDC investigating multistate outbreak of norovirus stemming from raw Texas oysters

Eight states are among those impacted by an outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Along with the Lone Star state, others include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The CDC has clarified that it does not want restaurants and food retailers to serve raw oysters that came from harvest area TX 1, Galveston Bay, Texas, between November 17 and December 7.

The CDC said 211 illnesses have been reported as of December 15.

'GREAT CONCERN:' INVASIVE GROUP A STREP CASES SPIKING IN PARTS OF US - CDC IS INVESTIGATING

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that the raw oysters harvested in Galveston are potentially contaminated with norovirus.

The CDC advised that anyone that purchased the raw oysters should immediately throw them in the garbage or send them back to the distributor for destruction. The CDC also warned that any surfaces that came into contact with the oysters should be washed and sanitized.

Even though norovirus is sometimes referred to as a stomach bug or stomach flu, it is very contagious and can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

MOM WARNS PARENTS AS BABY IS LEFT WITH BRAIN INJURY AFTER SWALLOWING WATER BEAD

Norovirus can be contracted through direct contact with the infected, consuming contaminated food or water or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your hands in your mouth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Symptoms of norovirus can develop within 12-48 hours of exposure, according to the CDC.

Risk of dehydration is also prevalent with norovirus.