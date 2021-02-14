Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

CDC Director: Schools can open without teacher vaccines 'even in areas of the highest community spread'

The CDC is stressing a 'layered mitigation' approach to schools

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Schools can reopen safely ‘without all of the teachers being vaccinated’: CDC directorVideo

Schools can reopen safely ‘without all of the teachers being vaccinated’: CDC director

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ returning students to school requires a ‘layered mitigation approach.’ She also discusses the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and new variants of the disease.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confirmed that her agency's newly-released guidance states that it is possible for schools "even in areas of the highest community spread" to reopen safely--at least in a hybrid fashion--without teachers getting vaccinated first.

The CDC released new guidance last week, highlighting "layered mitigation strategies" to reduce COVID transmission.

"We are advocating with the strict mitigation measures … including universal and mandatory masking as well as six-foot of distancing, that at least our K-5 children should be able to get back to school at least in a hybrid mode," Walensky told "Fox News Sunday," referring to a model that would combine in-person and remote learning.

GAETZ REACTS TO NY NURSING HOME SCANDAL: MEDIA 'ABSOLUTELY CULPABLE' IN CUOMO 'MYTHOLOGY'

Walensky acknowledged that some measures, such as reducing classroom density, will be more difficult to achieve but it is just one step of several suggested by the new guidance.

"It’s a layered mitigation approach," Walensky added. "And what we’ve put forward in this guidance is the roadmap to get us there."

Some teachers unions have argued that schools will not be prepared to reopen fully until all school staff members are vaccinated. Others have gone even further, saying it still would not be safe to reopen then, claiming that schools need more funding for better ventilation systems before students and staff can safely return.

In the new guidance, vaccinations for teachers and school staff are listed under "additional layers" of protection. Walensky said Sunday that while teacher vaccinations are not required to reopen schools safely, teachers are prioritized for getting vaccinated.

"Our other guidance on who should be vaccinated – our advisory committee on immunization practices - suggests that teachers should be prioritized in the 1B group," Walensky explained. "So I am a big advocate that ensuring that the ASIP guidance is followed, that teachers are prioritized."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But from a scientific standpoint, we know that it is possible to reopen schools safely without all of the teachers being vaccinated," she added.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 