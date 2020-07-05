US cases dip as world sets record for new coronavirus cases in 24-hour period

The United States recorded fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four days, while the world set a global record for confirmed infections in a 24-hour period, the World Health Organization reports.

The new single-day mark stands at 212,326 cases, Sky News reported. The U.S. contributed the most in that time frame, with large numbers also reported in Brazil and India.

Experts cautioned that the dip in U.S. cases to just over 45,000 could be due to a number of factors, including reduced reporting during a national holiday. That same holiday might also end up accelerating the spread, with millions of Americans gathered in public spaces to celebrate Independence Day.

Florida reported its own single-day high, with 11,445 new cases confirmed Saturday.

The previous global record for new infections was 189,077, notched on June 28.

In Europe, once considered a pandemic epicenter, countries reported a total of 19,694 cases Saturday, but officials raced to contain hotspots.

Parts of Australia and Spain have returned to lockdowns in specific counties or communities. In England, the city of Leicester resumed a more severe lockdown while the rest of the country reopened pubs, restaurants, movie theaters and hair salons.

In each case, the lockdowns are indefinite.

South Korea claimed in late June that it was experiencing a second wave of infections, but the WHO disputed the claim. Instead, the WHO believes that the first wave has continued, but that efforts to combat the virus have proven effective and any increase in cases appears more exaggerated as a result.

