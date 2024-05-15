Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

A cancer patient's second chance at motherhood, plus a pastor's journey through depression

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Kelly Spill

Kelly Spill of New Jersey was a new mom with a 1-month-old son (shown at left) when she was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. (Kelly Spill)

SECOND CHANCE – A New Jersey mother was able to have another baby thanks to an experimental cancer therapy that protected her fertility. Continue reading…

STICKER SHOCK – Health services could cost significantly more for patients who have private insurance coverage. Doctors discuss the discrepancy. Continue reading…

‘STAY WELL’ – A pastor shares his own journey through depression and tips for others to protect their mental health. Continue reading…

Dr. Mark Dance split

Mark Dance, pictured with his wife, Janet Dance, said he suffered through a three-year period of depression while serving as a pastor. (Dr. Mark Dance)

NINE LIVES – A life-saving medication for cats is finally poised to be available in the U.S., putting pet owners' minds at ease. Continue reading…

TAKING A TOLL – A large share of nurses are planning to leave the profession, a new report reveals. Here's why they're fed up. Continue reading…

Upset nurse

More than one-third of the nurses who took part in a recent survey of 1,155 nurses across the U.S. are "extremely likely" to change jobs. (iStock)

ANTI-DEMENTIA DIET? – A common cooking ingredient has been linked with reduced dementia mortality risk. Nutritionists weigh in. Continue reading…

TECH TROUBLES – Using artificial intelligence for patient communications may not reduce burnout as much as expected, studies show. Continue reading…

NATURE'S MEDICINE – An orangutan healed its own wound using medicinal leaves found in the wild. See the amazing photos. Continue reading…

Orangutan before & after wound

An orangutan that sustained a facial wound, shown on the left, treated it himself, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports earlier this month. In the image on the right, his scar is just barely noticeable. (Armas Fitra & Safruddin & TNGL & KLHK & MPI & UNAS & YEL)

