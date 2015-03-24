California doctor performs heart surgery on physician who delivered him

A Sacramento obstetrician is getting a late thank you from a baby he delivered 45 years ago.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Robert Kincade performed heart surgery on the now-83-year-old obstetrician, Jim Affleck, last month at Sutter Memorial Hospital.

Affleck delivered Kincade, but their connection would have gone unnoticed had it not been for some sleuthing on Kincade's part.

During a meeting before the September surgery, Kincade mentioned to Affleck he had been born at Sutter. Affleck said he had delivered babies there.

So Kincade went home and dug up his birth certificate, and sure enough, it was signed by Affleck.

Affleck says his delivery of Kincade has come full circle. He feels like a new person after the surgery.