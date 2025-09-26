Best time to get the flu vaccine this fall as influenza season approaches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With flu season right around the corner, when is the right time to get the influenza vaccine?

For most people who only need one dose of the flu shot, September and October are generally the best times to get vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s website.

The agency noted that "ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October."

Other groups, including those over 65 years old and pregnant women, should not get vaccinated earlier than September, as protection may decrease over time, the agency said.

"However, early vaccination can be considered for any person who is unable to return at a later time to be vaccinated," the CDC stated.

"It takes about two weeks after the vaccine for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu."

Among children, some will need two doses of the vaccine, the agency said.

Those include children 6 months to 8 years old who are getting the shot for the first time, those who have not received a total of two or more flu shots in their lifetime, or those whose influenza vaccination history is unknown.

For those children, the CDC recommends that the first dose is administered as soon as it’s available, as there should be at least four weeks between the two shots.

Early vaccinations can be given in July and August for children who only need one dose and for people who are in their third trimester of pregnancy at that time, according to the agency.

"This can help protect their infants for the first few months after birth (when they are too young to be vaccinated)," the CDC noted.

Flu shots can be given to anyone 6 months and older through age-appropriate options, including injectables and a nasal spray.

Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center , previously told Fox News Digital that "the time to get a flu shot is over the next month or two."

"The flu shot lasts six to nine months, and flu season generally peaks in January or February," he added.

A spokesperson from Walgreens reiterated the CDC's recommendations of getting the shot before the end of October, but added that vaccination should continue throughout the season for as long as flu viruses are circulating.

"Getting your vaccine now ensures that you and your loved ones have the best protection as kids are back in school and as we enter the holiday season."