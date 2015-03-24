Autistic student crowned homecoming king at Pennsylvania school

John Toriello is the Ridley High Raiders’ biggest fan.

And on Friday, Toriello, a senior at the Pennsylvania high school and the football team’s manager, was honored for his support when he was crowned homecoming king, reported My Fox Philly.

Toriello has autism, but that hasn’t stopped him from contributing to the team for three years.

"Kids love him he's the pride and joy of Ridley," said his coach, Dennis Decker.

Toriello’s friend Justin Bayed echoed Decker: "He's the guy to be. When everyone sees him he's big john. That's all it is.”

Toriello’s mom, Kathy, agreed, saying he has thrived as football manager.

"The other kids include him like he's one of the players one of the team," she said.

Toriello, meanwhile, had a simple sentiment: "I'm proud to be part of this tradition,” he said.

Click for more from My Fox Philly.