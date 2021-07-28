AstraZeneca finds small clot risk after 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine

A study conducted by AstraZeneca regarding its COVID-19 vaccine found a small risk of blood clots following the first dose of the shot, but none after the second jab. The research, published Wednesday in The Lancet, comes following concerns about the shot’s safety and potential side effects.

The shot’s rollout worldwide has been marred by pauses and advisories regarding the potential risk of blood clots in recipients, prompting some countries to recommend using it only in certain populations. The two-dose jab has not yet been approved for use in the U.S.

AstraZeneca said Wednesday in a news release that rates of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia (TTS) following the first dose of Vaxzevria were about 8.1 per million vaccines, while the rates following a second dose were 2.3 per million, "comparable to the background rate observed in an unvaccinated population."

The study pulled from AstraZeneca’s global safety database, which records reported adverse events worldwide. The data included information reported through April 30.

"Vaxzevria is effective against all severities of COVID-19 and it plays a critical role in combatting the pandemic," Sir Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said in a statement. "Unless TTS was identified after the first dose, these results support the administration of the two-dose schedule of Vaxzevria, as indicated, to help provide protection against COVID-19 including against rising variants of concern."

Recent data published in the New England Journal of Medicine this month found two doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine were 67% effective against the delta variant, and 74.5% effective against the Alpha variant, the two most dominate strains currently circulating.