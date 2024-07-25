Ask a doctor: ‘I swallowed a bug — now what should I do?'

Most people have experienced that moment of discomfort when they realize a bug has wound up where it shouldn't be — in their windpipe.

That includes Taylor Swift, who on more than one occasion has accidentally swallowed a bug while performing on stage in front of thousands of people.

It can be a startling and somewhat disgusting occurrence — but is this dangerous, or just a nuisance?

Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a quadruple board-certified physician in California, shared with Fox News Digital the true impacts of accidentally swallowing a bug , and the best thing to do if it happens.

"Swallowing a bug can often happen accidentally when you’re eating or drinking outside, or if a bug flies into your mouth," Dasgupta, who serves as chief medical advisor for Fortune Recommends, told Fox News Digital via email.

"It can also happen if you’re talking or laughing outdoors. Sometimes it might even happen indoors if bugs are in your food or drink and you don't realize it."

Swallowing a bug is usually not dangerous, Dasgupta noted.

"The stomach's digestive acids usually break down the bug, and it is passed out of the body without causing harm," he said.

If the bug carries harmful bacteria or parasites, however, it could cause gastrointestinal issues or allergic reactions, according to the doctor.

The type of bug can make a difference, he said.

"Bugs like beetles or ants are less of a concern, but bugs that are known to spread diseases — such as mosquitoes — might be riskier."

If you happen to swallow a bug, drinking some water can help wash it down, Dasgupta said.

"If you start feeling sick, like abdominal pain, vomiting or nausea, keep an eye on your symptoms," the doctor said.

If you have severe stomach pain, ongoing vomiting, trouble breathing, or swelling, rash or itching, Dasgupta said to see a doctor.

"If you know the bug could have diseases or if you have health conditions that might complicate things, it’s a good idea to get checked out to be safe," he added.

Some bugs — including grasshoppers, beetles, termites, mealworms and even stink bugs — are actually considered edible in certain countries, and are prepared and eaten as part of meals, according to WebMD’s website.