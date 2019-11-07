Arkansas company recalls 2 million pounds of poultry over metal contamination concerns

An Arkansas-based company is recalling more than 2 million pounds of poultry over “extraneous materials” concerns.

The Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. is recalling roughly 2,071,397 pounds of poultry because the products are possibly contaminated with metal, according to a news release.

The poultry, which was produced from Oct. 21, 2019 through Nov. 4, 2019, was distributed in various states, namely Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, according to the FSIS.

“The problem was discovered by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. establishments during further processing,” officials said, noting no adverse reactions related to the recall have been reported to date.

Some of the affected products may be frozen and in “institutional freezers,” the FSIS said, adding that "institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase”

A list of recalled poultry products can be found here.