Arkansas reports additional flu deaths

At least two more people in Arkansas have died from the flu, bringing the state's total amount of flu-related deaths so far this year to six, according to state health officials.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) announced the updated tally in its weekly influenza report on Dec. 3. The number is current as of Nov. 30, according to officials.

As of Sept. 29, there have been 1,881 positive flu tests reported to the ADH, officials said in the report.

Health professionals recommend that everyone receive the flu vaccine. But they especially encourage pregnant women, young children and the elderly to get the shot, as they are often the most susceptible to the virus.

“The flu shot is incredibly important because it reduces your risk of contracting the flu,” Michelle Lin, an emergency room doctor, and professor of emergency medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, previously told Fox News. “It also reduces your risk for complications and passing it to other people.”