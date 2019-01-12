American monitored for possible Ebola exposure released, having ‘never developed’ disease, Nebraska medical facility says

An American who was being monitored in Nebraska after possibly being exposed to Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo was released from care on Saturday, having “never developed” the killer disease, the medical facility announced.

The unidentified health care provider, who’s already left the city of Omaha, doesn’t present a threat to the public, according to a news release from Nebraska Medicine.

“This person completed the required 21-day monitoring period and did not develop symptoms of the disease,” Ted Cieslak, an infectious diseases specialist with Nebraska Medicine, said. “Because this individual was symptom-free throughout the monitoring period, it was determined they did not have Ebola, and therefore, were free to depart our facility and return home.”

Nebraska Medicine initially received the individual for monitoring on Dec. 29, it previously said.

The unidentified individual had been in the Congo offering medical assistance at the time the potential exposure was thought to have possibly occurred, according to the facility.

Observation took place in “a secure area” that neither the public nor patients had access to, Nebraska Medicine said.

