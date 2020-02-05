Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published
Last Update 29 mins ago

Planes carrying American coronavirus evacuees from China land at California military base

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Two planes carrying American coronavirus evacuees from Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the deadly outbreak -- have landed at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, Calif., according to local reports.

The flights, which were chartered by the U.S. Department of State, are carrying 350 Americans, KNTV reports. Passengers on one of the flights will stay at the military base in quarantine for 14 days, while passengers on the second flight will reportedly continue on to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Deigo after refueling. Those passengers will also be subject to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

