Alaska revises coronavirus quarantine requirements for out-of-state travelers

For anyone who’s hoping to have an adventure in The Last Frontier this summer, good news: Alaska recently did away with its coronavirus-prompted 14-day quarantine requirement for out-out-state travelers — albeit under certain circumstances.

“Interstate and international travelers are welcome to come to Alaska,” reads a statement from the office of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

However, other restrictions have taken the place of the 14-day quarantine. Starting June 5, any travelers to the state must be tested “within 72 hours to five days” before heading to Alaska, and the test must show the traveler is negative for COVID-19 before they can enter the state. (Travelers are required to show proof of a negative test upon arrival in Alaska.)

However, travelers can also be tested upon arrival if they do not do so beforehand. That said, they must quarantine until the test results are known.

“If positive for COVID-19, [travelers] must isolate for [the] duration of illness at their own expense,” said officials.

A person who does not take a coronavirus test prior to traveling, or declines a test once they arrive in Alaska, “must undergo 14-day quarantine at their own expense,” per officials. The same is true if a person’s test is positive.

“Travelers will be asked to minimize in-person interactions for an additional 7-14 days after arrival and will be offered a follow-up test. Travelers must complete and sign the Alaska Travel Declaration form and present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival,” according to the governor’s office. “Travelers are strongly encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and good hygiene, be respectful of the health of Alaskans, and to stay home if they are sick or at risk for COVID-19.”

At the start of the pandemic, Alaska joined many other states that introduced mandatory quarantines for out-of-state travelers. Not all states have eased travel restrictions at this time, especially for travelers coming from hot spots like New York.

For a more in-depth look at Alaska's updated travel policies, click here.