Advisor to Iran's Supreme leader dies from coronavirus, as other top officials infected

An advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died from the new coronavirus, as other top officials in the country are confirmed to be infected, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, was an Expediency Council member who advised Khamenei and settled disputes between him and parliament. COVID-19 has already infected Iran's vice president and deputy health minister.

His death comes after the country rejected help from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday -- who announced last week the U.S. was concerned Iran may have covered up details on the spread of the virus.

"We neither count on such help nor are we ready to accept verbal help," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said during a briefing on Monday. He added the country has always been "suspicious" over American intentions, and that the U.S. government was trying to weaken Iranians' spirits over the outbreak.

Iran's mortality rate from the virus is roughly 5.5 percent, compared to an overall fatality rate of about 2 percent in China. The difference in rates has led people to suggest the number of infections in Iran is higher than what the country has officially reported.

Iran has 978 confirmed cases of the virus after recording its first case less than two weeks ago.

The virus has killed at least 54 people, the highest death toll outside of China. The majority of 1,150 cases throughout the Middle East are linked back to the country.

Iran was preparing the possibility of testing "tens of thousands" of people following a spike of cases on Saturday.

The country has closed schools and universities due to COVID-19, but religious Shiite shrines have remained open. Last week, Iranians were captured licking some of the shrines in defiance of the coronavirus.

Most countries in the Middle East have limited or ceased travel to the country. It has the 4th highest infected total outside of China, South Korea, and Italy.

