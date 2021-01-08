Expand / Collapse search
Active coronavirus cases in this state hit new record

Arkansas on Thursday reported some 25,984 active cases of COVID-19

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Arkansas this week hit a new record for the active number of coronavirus cases in the state, according to official estimates. 

The state on Thursday reported some 25,984 active cases of COVID-19, an increase of 892 from the day prior. 

Overall, Arkansas on Thursday has seen an estimated 245,916 cases of the novel virus, an increase of 3,323 from the day before. 

Additionally, the virus has claimed some 3,926 lives in the state, per official estimates. 

"It is critical that we all work together to protect ourselves and our neighbors as this virus steadily spreads across Arkansas," said Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in a statement. 

The news comes as the U.S. on Thursday surpassed 4,000 daily coronavirus deaths, the highest number since the outbreak first started. 

