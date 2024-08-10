8 top health stories of the week: What you must know about AI advances, rare diseases and more

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on key wellness topics: disease prevention, nutrition, medical research, health care and more. Personal stories of people and families overcoming great obstacles are featured as well.

1. Conjoined twins lived for just 1 hour after birth

Breana Dell of Atlanta was able to hold her newborn twins, Amelia Jane and Elhora Auri, for just one hour after they were born on Feb. 29 — but every minute was filled with "peace" and "awe," she said. She shared her journey with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

2. Generational cancer concerns revealed in new poll

Certain types of cancers are more prevalent among Gen X and millennials, according to a new study led by the American Cancer Society. Click to see the 17 cancers that are more prevalent among younger cohorts. Click here to get the story.

3. Heart attack risk could rise with artificial sweetener consumption

An artificial sweetener, erythritol, which is common in keto diets, has been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to a Cleveland Clinic study. Click here to get the story.

4. Emerging tech could be key to early dementia diagnosis

By pairing artificial intelligence and EEG tests, Mayo Clinic researchers were able to identify specific types of dementia sooner than they would have through human analysis. Click here to get the story.

5. Ozempic and surgery don't mix, doctors say

Patients who are taking GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and others could face complications during surgery, recent research has shown. Here's what to know. Click here to get the story.

6. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky reveals her disease

After nearly a decade of keeping it under wraps, Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky has shared her POTS diagnosis with the world. Here are the symptoms and treatments for the condition. Click here to get the story.

7. Poll reveals what teens need from their parents

Most Gen Zers said they want their parents to listen to them when they're upset — but they don't necessarily want advice. A new Gallup poll reveals this and more data about how teens cope with their emotions. Click here to get the story.

8. Home remedy to trigger pregnancy may not be safe

Many pregnant women on TikTok are claiming they've ingested castor oil to help induce delivery, with mixed results. Some experts, however, caution that this may not be safe. Click here to get the story.