HEALTH

8 top health stories of the week: What you must know about AI advances, rare diseases and more

Get up to speed on 8 important health stories

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on key wellness topics: disease prevention, nutrition, medical research, health care and more. Personal stories of people and families overcoming great obstacles are featured as well.

This weekend, check out some of the top stories of the week in Health that you may have missed or have been meaning to check out. 

There are many more to see at http://www.foxnews/health

Dive right in!

1. Conjoined twins lived for just 1 hour after birth

Breana Dell of Atlanta was able to hold her newborn twins, Amelia Jane and Elhora Auri, for just one hour after they were born on Feb. 29 — but every minute was filled with "peace" and "awe," she said. She shared her journey with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

Conjoined twins

Amelia Jane Dell and Elhora Auri Dell were born on Feb. 29 at 7:37 a.m. They each weighed 3.5 pounds. (Mandy Daniel Photography)

2. Generational cancer concerns revealed in new poll

Certain types of cancers are more prevalent among Gen X and millennials, according to a new study led by the American Cancer Society. Click to see the 17 cancers that are more prevalent among younger cohorts. Click here to get the story.

Young woman with cancer

Certain types of cancers are more prevalent among Gen X and millennials, according to a new study led by the American Cancer Society. (iStock)

3. Heart attack risk could rise with artificial sweetener consumption

An artificial sweetener, erythritol, which is common in keto diets, has been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to a Cleveland Clinic study. Click here to get the story.

Sweetener in coffee

Erythritol, which is used to sweeten many low-sugar, reduced-calorie drinks and foods, was found to cause a spike in blood platelets and blood clot formation in a new study. (iStock)

4. Emerging tech could be key to early dementia diagnosis 

By pairing artificial intelligence and EEG tests, Mayo Clinic researchers were able to identify specific types of dementia sooner than they would have through human analysis. Click here to get the story.

Brain waves

An electroencephalogram (EEG) is a test that measures electrical activity in the brain using small, metal discs (electrodes) attached to the scalp. This activity shows up as wavy lines on an EEG recording. (iStock)

5. Ozempic and surgery don't mix, doctors say

Patients who are taking GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and others could face complications during surgery, recent research has shown. Here's what to know. Click here to get the story.

Doctor measuring patient

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide) receptor agonists are commonly prescribed to patients with type 2 diabetes, to stabilize blood glucose levels — or patients with obesity, to assist with weight loss. (iStock)

6. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky reveals her disease

After nearly a decade of keeping it under wraps, Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky has shared her POTS diagnosis with the world. Here are the symptoms and treatments for the condition. Click here to get the story.

Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky reacts after competing in the swimming 400m Freestyle Women's Heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024. (Getty Images)

7. Poll reveals what teens need from their parents

Most Gen Zers said they want their parents to listen to them when they're upset — but they don't necessarily want advice. A new Gallup poll reveals this and more data about how teens cope with their emotions. Click here to get the story.

Health weekend read

Conjoined twins, AI advances, teenage anxiety, cancer trends and more are all among the topics covered here.  (Mandy Daniel Photography; iStock)

8. Home remedy to trigger pregnancy may not be safe 

Many pregnant women on TikTok are claiming they've ingested castor oil to help induce delivery, with mixed results. Some experts, however, caution that this may not be safe. Click here to get the story.

pregnant belly next to photo of castor oil and beans

A labor and delivery nurse shared a warning on TikTok that the use of castor oil to induce pregnancy is not for everyone. (iStock)

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.