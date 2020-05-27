6 in 10 voters say they'll get a coronavirus vaccine shot when it's available, Fox News Poll finds

Six out of 10 registered voters plan to get a vaccine for the coronavirus when one becomes available, according to a recent Fox News poll.

Americans eager to get a vaccine for the virus -- which has set off a global pandemic that has killed more than 340,000 people, infected over 5.5 million others, and caused several months of worldwide lockdowns and restrictions on day-to-day activities -- spanned political parties in the U.S., according to the poll.

The majority of Democrats -- 68 percent -- as well as Republicans and Independents -- 54 percent each -- said they would be willing to get the vaccine, the poll found.

Meanwhile, 23 percent of voters said they would not get the vaccine -- the majority of whom are Republican -- and 16 percent of respondents said they don't know if they would opt for the vaccine or not, according to the poll, which was conducted from May 17 to 20.

President Trump has insisted that a vaccine will be available before the end of the year, but as that deadline swiftly approaches, researchers and Americans alike remain skeptical that that ambitious goal will really be met.

A poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that only 20 percent of Americans expect any vaccine to be available to the public by the end of 2020. Most think sometime next year is more likely.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has cautioned that even in the best-case scenario, a vaccine developed in 12 to 18 months would be considered record speed. January will mark a year since the National Institutes of Health (NIH) began creating its own COVID-19 vaccine, now in trials with Moderna Inc.

Nearly a dozen potential vaccines are in the early stages of testing in China, the U.S., U.K. and Germany, and thousands of volunteers have signed up to be injected with trials of the drugs in the hunt for a useable vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.