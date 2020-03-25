5 members of Missouri family test positive for coronavirus: reports

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Five members of a Missouri family have tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Ryan Weinhaus, 32, his wife, brother, and parents were all diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past few weeks. The chain of events started with his 63-year-old mother Jane Weinhaus, whom he describes as very healthy with no preexisting conditions.

“She was admitted to the hospital March 7 to ICU [intensive care unit], on a ventilator, completely sedated, which has been scary for our family,” he said, according to Fox 2 News St. Louis.

Monday was the first day she came off the ventilator at the ICU. The family believes Jane got the virus at Temple Israel's Deutsch Early Childhood Center, where she works as a teacher, the station reported.

Meanwhile, other teachers and one parent tested positive at the preschool, according to Today.

Ryan said he and his wife Brittanie determined they had the virus next while vacationing in Arizona.

“I started having symptoms on [March 13] and symptoms really have been unique between the five of us, were similar yet different,” he told Fox 2 Now. “Shortness of breath has been a commonality between all of us. My father was rushed to ER last week with shortness of breath. Ironically, he’s in ICU just two doors down from my mom.”

Ryan said he wants people to know they should stay home and not "be selfish."

“This is super-serious. While I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re going to be OK, we have to use our best judgment,” Ryan said, according to the station. “Staying inside, don’t be selfish, don’t just think about yourself, think about the people you could be infecting, thinking that you’re invincible.”