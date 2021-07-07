At least 125 COVID-19 cases linked to Texas church camp

Dozens of coronavirus cases have been linked to a Texas church summer camp, including six considered breakthrough cases and three samples that came back positive for the Delta variant. Clear Creek Community Church said the outbreak has infected over 125 campers and adults, with the first positive test reported on June 27.

The Galveston County Health District, which said 57 cases are linked to camp and over 90 others, including some involving non-Galveston County residents, have been self-reported, added that at least 10 involve youth younger than 12 years old.

"The Delta variant is highly contagious, more so than other strains," Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County local health authority, said in a news release posted Tuesday. "I cannot stress enough – there is no reason to not get vaccinated if you’re old enough. There are plenty of vaccines available."

Keiser said the investigation into the current outbreak has revealed that "most of the people who have tested positive are old enough to be vaccinated."

Clear Creek Community Church said more than 400 people participated in the summer session, which was offered to campers in 6th through 12th grades.

"Unfortunately, upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19," a July 3 statement posted to the church’s Facebook page said. "Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVId-19 at camp. And hundreds of others were likely exposed when infected people returned home from camp. We seek to remain in contact with those impacted."

The church said it was cooperating with the county health department and had canceled in-person services. A guest consent and release form on the church’s website addressed the risk of COVID-19, including that the camp had taken "enhanced health and safety measures."