10 healthy holiday gifts for moms

Whether the mom on your list loves pounding the pavement, prefers a quick workout at the gym, or needs few minutes to relax and recharge, here are 10 gifts that will help her be healthy in 2015.

1. Adidas Fit Smart

The adidas Fit Smart ($199) is a workout intensity training device that measures heart rate, calories, pace, distance and stride rate. Fit Smart stores up to 10 hours of workout data and syncs with the miCoach platform using Bluetooth Smart via the miCoach Train and Run app. Users can also access hundreds of free training plans created in partnership with the elite coaches at EXOS.

2. Farmbox Direct

Farmbox Direct ($36.95 - $58.95) is a subscription service that delivers fresh and seasonal boxes of organic produce each week. Subscribers have their choice of three box sizes, juicing boxes, or customized boxes with organic coffee, breads, olive oils, and teas.

3. Sarah Wells Bags

Forget the ugly breast pump bag—now mom can tote hers discreetly and in style with the Sarah Wells line of bags ($89.99-$165). Unlike a regular purse, Sarah Wells bags allow mom to operate her pump from the sides of the bag without assembling and breaking down the breast pump parts. The water-resistant bags include built-in cooler compartments, a large main compartment for purse items and laptops, and a clear pouch on each side to put photos of her baby.

4. Misfit: Flash

The Misfit: Flash ($49.99) is a functional, trendy, and waterproof wearable that syncs with mom’s smartphone to monitor steps, calories burned, distance and sleep stats in real time. Misfit: Flash never has to be charged and a halo of lights around the device displays the time and progress. Available in seven colors, it’s also crafted with soft-touch materials that make it comfortable to wear.

5. PANATEA tea set

Give mom an excuse to relax with PANATEA’s Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Set ($59.00). Harvested in Japan, matcha is the oldest and most premium form of green tea and one serving is nutritionally equivalent to drinking 10 glasses of green tea. Matcha enhances antioxidant activity, supports metabolism, and promotes energy, alertness and healthy, glowing skin.

6. Bump Boxes

Bump Boxes is a monthly subscription service that includes safe and healthy pregnancy and baby products made without harmful toxins and questionable chemicals. Bump Boxes offers curated bundles ($35-$60), subscriptions ($10 or $49 per month), a build-your-own option as well as individual products.

7. Spire

7. Spire ($149.99) is the only wearable that tracks activity, calm level, tension level, and focus by monitoring breathing patterns. With an elegant and lightweight design, Spire can be worn comfortably and discreetly on the hip or torso. The companion app provides users with notifications of times when they felt frazzled, for example, and guided activities to combat stress. Spire includes a seven-day battery and a cork charging pad.

8. iB12 Sports Earbuds with Safety Flasher

iHome's iB12 Sports Earbuds with Safety Flasher ($24.99) are lightweight and comfortable and boast a long-lasting LED light with three modes to keep mom safe on the road at night. The wraparound style prevents them from slipping off and interfering with her workout.

9. Healbe GoBe

No need to input your meals into your smartphone because the Healbe GoBe ($299.99) is the only tracker that automatically measures calorie intake through the skin. Worn on the wrist, Healbe GoBe uses three sensors to capture the data and combine it with an advanced algorithm to display calorie intake, calories burned, activity level, heart rate, blood pressure, stress and hydration levels and sleep status.

10. Mocktails

Pregnant and breastfeeding moms don’t have to miss out at parties with Mocktails Brand's line of non-alcoholic cocktails ($39.95). The cocktails don’t contain high-fructose corn syrup, preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors. They’re also allergen-free, gluten-free, and BPA-free and come in reusable shaker bottles.