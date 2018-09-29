Yellowstone officials investigating man who reportedly shot at wolves

Officials are investigating an incident that reportedly occurred at Yellowstone National Park a week ago, whena man fired a shotgun at wolves that were allegedly chasing his dog.

On Sept. 22, National Park Service (NPS) rangers received word that an unnamed man shot at wolves running after his pet, east of Sedge Bay near the East Entrance Road, East Idaho News reports.

As noted by National Parks Traveler, it is illegal to discharge a firearm inside the national park and to let dogs run loose.

"Law enforcement investigated the scene and found no evidence of injured wolves but they did find shotgun shells," NPS staffers told the outlet.

Those with information about the reported incident are asked to contact the Yellowstone tip line at 307-344-2132.

Representatives for the NPS not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment on the story.

It has been a wild few weeks for Yellowstone National Park. Just days ago, a tourist was ticketed for walking too close and appearing to urinate on Old Faithful. Soon after, another unidentified man was seen in a viral video attempting to wash his feet on the Yellowstone National Park's geyser basins -- a section of the park where people have been boiled alive.