Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

National Parks
Published

Woman injured by bison at Yellowstone National Park on second day after reopening

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Fox Nation's PARK'D goes to Yellowstone National ParkVideo

Fox Nation's PARK'D goes to Yellowstone National Park

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A woman was injured by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, the second day of the park’s phased reopening, after getting too close to the wild animal.

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE SHARES SAFETY TIPS AS YELLOWSTONE REOPENS

The visitor was "knocked to the ground and injured" by the bison in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin on Wednesday afternoon, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement. According to the park service, the tourist had approached the animal "too closely" (within 25 yards) when the bison attacked.

Pictured here is a bison in Yellowstone National Park. A woman was "knocked to the ground and injured" by one of the wild animals on Wednesday, the second day of the park's phased reopening amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Pictured here is a bison in Yellowstone National Park. A woman was "knocked to the ground and injured" by one of the wild animals on Wednesday, the second day of the park's phased reopening amid the COVID-19 crisis. (iStock)

Emergency medical services responded immediately and assessed the woman, who refused medical transport.

The incident remains under investigation, officials said. The news marks the first incident of a bison injuring a tourist in 2020.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space,” the NPS urged. “Stay 25 yards away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.”

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space,” the NPS urged.

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space,” the NPS urged. (iStock)

“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The legendary Yellowstone reopened its Wyoming entrances on Monday in the first phase of its careful reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Parkgoers, however, must heed some new health and safety guidance while visiting.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak