Bear lunges at woman who got too close in attempt to take a photo, video shows

If you needed more reasons not to get too close to bears, this video is it.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN GORED BY BISON AT YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK AFTER GETTING WITHIN 10 FEET TO TAKE PHOTOS

A woman was caught on camera walking up to a bear to try and pose with it for a photo. As she approaches the wild animal for the photo op, which appears to be taken by someone on the other side of a car, the bear is seen rearing up and lunging at her.

In the heart-pounding video, the terrified woman leaps away from the creature and into the street, where a person who posted the nearly-minute-long clip criticized her for “risking getting herself hit by a car” after risking her life for a picture.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The incident reportedly took place in Bacău, Romania last month.

Bystanders recording from their car can be heard talking and gasping in horror. According to The Sun, in one recording the woman says, “I have to film it, look how she is holding her hand…stupid girl,” referring to the woman clutching something in her grip as she approaches the bear. Some have suggested she was trying to offer the wild creature food.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Another reportedly says, “Can you see how stupid she is? Go into the car. All that risk for a picture with a bear?"

In Romania, wild bears are protected against hunting. The Romanian government has repeatedly issued warnings to those who encounter bears to leave them alone and not treat them as “a pet.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I say once again to the citizens of this country: a bear which has tasted biscuits, wafers, and feels that he can get his food in this way, will never be able to adapt to the forest again," Costel Alexe, the Minister of the Environment, said, the Sun reported.

Bear attacks have been on the rise in the European country, where some 6,000 bears live, according to a 2019 report from BBC. Concerns over the growing population of the protected animal have increased among citizens in recent years.