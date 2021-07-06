Expand / Collapse search
$10,000 Utah hidden treasure found: ‘Overwhelming and humbling’

Andy Swanger tells Fox he plans to take his daughters to Disneyland with his winnings

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
The search for $10,000 in cash hidden away in the mountains of Utah is over. 

Last month, John Maxim and David Cline launched the second-annual Utah Treasure Hunt and just 17 days later, the treasure was found.

Andy Swanger, 33, from Draper, Utah, tells Fox News that he found the buried chest -- filled with $10,000 cash, a 10-ounce silver coin and other items -- at about 2:00 p.m. on Monday at a place called Heughs Canyon Trail, at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon in Utah. 

Swanger told Fox on Tuesday that he and his wife had been looking for the treasure on Sunday and came close to where he thought it would be, but stopped short for the night. 

Swanger told Fox News that he found the chest -- which was filled with the cash prize -- on Monday around 2:00 p.m., just 17 days after the treasure hunt was launched.

"I woke up yesterday morning and I just had a feeling like it's right there, it's got to be right there," Swanger said. "So I just got up and went out, kind of retraced our footsteps and went a little higher and I was standing on top of it in a few hours. It was crazy."

Swanger, a father of three girls, told Fox that when he found the chest -- which was buried under a dead tree -- he was shocked. Even now, he said it hasn’t sunk in that he won.

Andy Swanger, from Draper, Utah, found a $10,000 cash treasure hidden in the mountains of Utah. 

"It's crazy," he said. "It's been like nonstop just getting messages ... It’s kind of overwhelming and humbling."

He told Fox that he plans to use the $10,000 cash to pay off some debts and even take his daughters to Disneyland. 

According to Swanger, the treasure was hidden beneath a dead tree at a place called Heughs Canyon Trail, at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon in Utah.

As far as more treasure hunting goes, Swanger said he’ll be keeping an eye out for Maxim and Cline’s next big event. 

"They're really doing good stuff for the community," Swanger said. 

Last year, Maxim and Cline launched the first Utah Treasure Hunt with $5,000 in cash, as a way to boost morale and encourage people to get outside, Cline told Fox last month.

Though they hoped the 2020 treasure would stay hidden all summer, it was found just four days after they launched the hunt. 

David Cline and John Maxim hid $10,000 in cash in a treasure chest buried in Utah for their second annual treasure hunt.

For this year’s event, they tried to make it harder and they doubled the prize. Cline told Fox that up to 1,000 people participated in the 2021 hunt, with treasure-seekers coming to Utah from as far as Hawaii and Atlanta.

"There's a lot of people out there that just love a good treasure hunt," Cline told Fox.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.