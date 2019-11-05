Texas man dies after fall down Washington mountain

A Dallas man was killed when he slipped and fell several hundred feet down a mountain in Washington state, officials said.

Robert Jake Colburn, 60, was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday as he was traveling on Aasgard Pass near Leavenworth, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

2 WOMEN KILLED WHILE CLIMBING ICY CALIFORNIA MOUNTAIN

He had been hiking with three other people when he got ahead of the group and began heading down the peak alone, NBC News reported.

His son reported him missing when he learned that his father never made it back to his base camp, officials said.

The next day, emergency officials sent a rescue helicopter to the mountain pass, where his body was found at approximately 7,300 feet, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead and hoisted from the scene, officials said.

Click for more from The New York Post