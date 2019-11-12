Texas fisherman lands 200-pound alligator gar after 40-minute tussle

A kayak fisherman nearly lost his balance while reeling in a giant 200-pound alligator gar in Texas last week.

Chris Hernandez was fishing on a river on the outskirts of San Benito, bobbing along in his kayak, when he hooked the monstrous creature and a 40-minute struggle ensued.

"He was dragging me all over the river," Hernandez said to My San Antonio. "For a minute I thought I was going to lose my pole because it was like halfway in the water."

Hernandez said that during the tussle, the seven-foot gar -- the beasties are known for large, sharp teeth used to impale and hold prey -- tried to flip over his kayak using its tail.

Eventually, though, Hernandez managed to reel in the fish, though that presented an entirely new set of challenges. The fish was too large to fit on his kayak.

According to the local outlet, Hernandez held his fishing pole in one hand and rowed with the other to bring his kayak and catch back to shore.

Once there, Hernandez took a series of photos to show off his catch -- his largest ever.

In one shot Hernandez is seen lying beside the alligator gar, which is still at least a foot bigger than he is. In another, he poses in front of his truck, showing the fish strapped to the hood.

