Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fishing
Published

Texas fisherman lands 200-pound alligator gar after 40-minute tussle

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A kayak fisherman nearly lost his balance while reeling in a giant 200-pound alligator gar in Texas last week.

CALIFORNIA FISHERMAN HOOKS 'MONSTROUS' 313-POUND BLUEFIN TUNA WITH HELP OF SHARK

Chris Hernandez was fishing on a river on the outskirts of San Benito in his kayak when he hooked the monster.

Chris Hernandez was fishing on a river on the outskirts of San Benito in his kayak when he hooked the monster. (Chris Hernandez)

Chris Hernandez was fishing on a river on the outskirts of San Benito, bobbing along in his kayak, when he hooked the monstrous creature and a 40-minute struggle ensued.

"He was dragging me all over the river," Hernandez said to My San Antonio. "For a minute I thought I was going to lose my pole because it was like halfway in the water."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After 40 challenging minutes, Hernandez was victorious. 

After 40 challenging minutes, Hernandez was victorious.  (Chris Hernandez)

Hernandez said that during the tussle, the seven-foot gar -- the beasties are known for large, sharp teeth used to impale and hold prey -- tried to flip over his kayak using its tail.

Eventually, though, Hernandez managed to reel in the fish, though that presented an entirely new set of challenges. The fish was too large to fit on his kayak.

According to the local outlet, Hernandez held his fishing pole in one hand and rowed with the other to bring his kayak and catch back to shore.

Once he was back on land, Hernandez took a series of photos with his catch, which happens to be his largest ever.

Once he was back on land, Hernandez took a series of photos with his catch, which happens to be his largest ever. (Chris Hernandez)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Once there, Hernandez took a series of photos to show off his catch -- his largest ever.

The fish barely fit on the hood of his truck. 

The fish barely fit on the hood of his truck.  (Chris Hernandez)

In one shot Hernandez is seen lying beside the alligator gar, which is still at least a foot bigger than he is. In another, he poses in front of his truck, showing the fish strapped to the hood.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.