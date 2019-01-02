Tennessee teen bags 27-point ‘monster’ buck following ‘crazy’ hunt

A Tennessee teen who had initially planned to hunt squirrels ended up with a “monster” 27-point buck instead.

Bo Ezell, 13, of Benton County, bagged the deer in late December after a friend called him about a buck behind her home.

The teen, who was slow to make his way to his friend’s house because he didn’t expect to catch the massive creature, was informed after his arrival that the buck had made its way to a nearby creek, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a statement on Facebook.

At first, Ezell was unable to see the buck. But he finally noticed it, telling the wildlife agency it “looked like it had a big bush on his head.”

The buck then apparently looked directly at the teen.

“I got rattled and started shaking,” he told the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. He then fired at the buck “multiple times," ultimately hitting the animal three times.

Ezell told the wildlife agency the hunt was “crazy.”

“He went from thinking he was going hunting for a small buck which was actually a monster buck that unfolded in a whirlwind of multiple strange events,” the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency explained.

In total, the buck had 27 scorable points.