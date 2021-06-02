South Dakota father, daughter catch possible record-breaking fish

An 11-year-old girl in South Dakota recently caught a largemouth bass that could break the state record, according to a recent report.

Kaytlin Chau was fishing with her dad and brother in Arlington, South Dakota, on Memorial Day when, as she described to KELO, she "felt a giant, big ole bite on the end of my line."

CALIFORNIA WOMAN SHOVES BEAR OFF WALL TO PROTECT DOGS, VIDEO SHOWS

She told the station that she called out to her dad and told him she had caught a huge fish, but she wasn’t sure what to do.

"And he comes running over with a net and we just pull out this big ol’ largemouth bass," Kaytlin said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She told KELO that her dad, Jeff, was probably more excited about the catch than even she was.

"It was super heavy," Kaytlin said. "He told me he’s never caught a fish that big in his whole life."

According to KELO, the largemouth bass Kaytlin and her dad caught was 20 inches long and unofficially weighed in at 10 pounds, 2 ounces -- about 13 ounces more than the current South Dakota record for a largemouth bass, which weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

KELO reported that Kaytlin and her dad are submitting the paperwork to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department to be considered for the state record.

Even if her fish doesn’t get the title, Kaytlin said she just enjoys the sport of fishing.

"I just like how much fun it is to reel in a giant fish or a small fish," Kaytlin told KELO.