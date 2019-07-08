South Dakota men set world record with 24-pound channel catfish catch: 'I thought I was dreaming'

Quite a shot.

Two South Dakota young men have bagged what the Bow Fishing Association of America is calling a new world record channel catfish after landing the 24 lb. 12 oz. catch last week.

Cody Sechser, 19, and Isaac Kipp, 18, were out catfish shooting when they stumbled upon the monstrous fish in the shallow water at Skunk Creek, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Wildlife shared in a Facebook post.

The pair were each able to hit the fish wish an arrow, making them both record holders.

“The barb on my arrow had broken beforehand on a carp. Isaac had his barb on his arrow. I knew we wouldn’t get it in if we didn’t have a barb. My buddy (Kipp) hit it right behind the head and it was dead instantly,” said Sechser, whose arrow also landed in the spine of the channel cat, the Grand Forks Herald reported.

Sechser and Kipp told the Herald they played rock-paper-scissor to see who would hold the record title, before learning dual record-holders are allowed.

“For a solid two hours (after the catch), I thought I was dreaming. It didn’t even seem like it was real. To be honest, I didn’t even sleep that first night,” Sechser told the news outlet.

The 38 1/2-inch long fish was weighed at the Lake Time Steak House and Bait Shop on Lake Vermillion Sunday evening and in Montrose the next day, according to the Herald.

Though there have been “numerous hook and line records,” this is the state’s first archery record. Archery catfishing is a new category for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.